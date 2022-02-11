The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Friday evening issued a travel warning to Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia and the fear that it will invade the country in the coming days.

A statement issued by the ministry following an assessment of the situation said that it is recommended that Israelis already staying in Ukraine reconsider their stay and avoid traveling to any dangerous areas.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also ordered the evacuation of the families of Israeli diplomats and envoys living in the country.

An Israeli official said, “The decision to evacuate the families of Israeli diplomats from Kiev was made because the situation reached a tipping point. The Russians have the number of troops they need on the border with Ukraine to start an invasion on a short order.”

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have mounted in recent weeks, after Russia amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to any Americans who remain in Ukraine as Russia continues to threaten an invasion: Leave.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview with NBC News, adding, “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.”

Asked what scenario could prompt him to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country, Biden replied, “There’s not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”

The interview came as the State Department issued an advisory stating that the US “will not be able to evacuate US citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine.”

It warned that regular consulate service — including aiding citizens trying to leave the country — would be “severely impacted.”

Biden warned Ukraine's President recently that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the capability to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, as he called on Russia to stand down on Ukraine.

