Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently holding talks to create a new nationalist camp which will run in the upcoming elections.

According to "Ulpan Shishi," the camp would include both Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who currently heads Yisrael Beytenu, and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, head of New Hope.

In an interview with Maariv and other news outlets, Bennett spoke about his decision to form a government, saying, "If we had not succeeded, the country would have collapsed into chaos. I don't want to think what would be happening now if we had held fifth elections."

"I knew that what would work for us was the knowledge that there is no other option, and the right spirit of the government, in light of all the difficulties. During these days, a new nationalist camp is being formed."

On Friday night, journalist Ben Caspit commented on the tensions between Bennett and his number two, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"Shaked is not going anywhere, especially since she has nowhere to go," Caspit said. "But the relationship is not what it used to be. If until now both sides had denied the tension in closed conversations, today it's already not denied."

The two responded: "The Prime Minister and Interior Minister work together in full cooperation and a years-long friendship. Together they are advancing issues which are important to them both, and ensuring the best possible functioning of the government and the stability of the coalition."

"We suggest everyone refrain from gossip and reports which have no truth to them."