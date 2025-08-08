A conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump escalated into shouting, NBC News reported.

According to the report, which was based on an American official, two former US officials, and a Western official, the tension stemmed from concerns in the White House about the operations of the Gaza humanitarian aid fund.

The conversation took place on July 28, just one day after Netanyahu declared, "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza. And there is no starvation in Gaza." Trump, who was visiting Scotland at the time, contradicted Netanyahu's remarks when asked about it.

During the call, Netanyahu stated that hunger in Gaza had been "fabricated" by Hamas.

In response, "Trump interrupted Netanyahu and began yelling, saying that he did not want to hear that the starvation is fake and that his aides had shown him proof that children there are starving," NBC reported.

Following the phone call, US Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff was sent to the region to coordinate positions on the humanitarian issue between Israel and the US.

US and Israeli officials refused comment, NBC added.