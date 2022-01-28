Former Justice Minister Haim Ramon has warned that there may still be weak links in the government which threaten its stability.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Ramon said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "is afraid of Ra'am (the United Arab List - ed.), he's afraid of connecting the illegal settlements to electricity, because they are opposed to it."

"Every day, Ayelet Shaked calculates her continued political existence. It's clear to her that if she does not take steps in the near future, she has no political future. The only place she can find for herself is if she is a partner in bringing down the current government and joining together with the Likud in some fashion."

"I can see her lending a hand to bringing down the government, and I have heard more than a rumor that there were sources she was in contact with, and that she was also in talks about changing the makeup of the government," he said.

"There were rumors that the Likud would join the current government and there would be changes in the government's makeup. If the Likud joins the government tomorrow, it won't fall."