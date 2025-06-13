Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on Israel's recent action against Iran, stating it was a vital strike carried out “at the very last moment possible.”

“All Israelis — left and right — support this act of self-defense,” he stressed.

Bennett warned that Iran was close to acquiring ten nuclear warheads and described the regime as “the head of the terror octopus” destabilizing the world. “I’ve long advocated for striking the head — and now it’s finally happening,” he said.

He emphasized that the operation will save millions of lives and make the world a safer place.

Concluding, Bennett urged unity: “Tough days are ahead — we must stay united. May Hashem (G-d) bless us.”