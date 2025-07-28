A senior diplomatic official lashed out on Monday against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who criticized the government's policies during a visit to Washington, DC.

"The man goes around the US and attacks the government's policies; there's never been such a thing," the enraged official told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"This is a breach of all boundaries, a tearing apart of every basic value of statlyness,” he continued. "For decades, an Israeli politician abroad would enlist to advocate for Israel and not attack it. This is another bad precedent set by Naftali Bennett."

He added, "If Bennett's speaking and fundraising tour turns into an attack against the State of Israel during a war, it's another proof that the man has no limits or boundaries in his defective political method."

Those in Bennett's circle responded: "It's best if the 'diplomatic official' resigns and goes home immediately, after he built up Hamas for years with hundreds of millions of dollars of cash in suitcases and brought on the October 7th Massacre, and continues to give the enemy thousands of tons of supplies. Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett will continue to defend the soldiers of the IDF and the State of Israel."

Earlier in the day, Bennett called out the government on X: "Washington DC, Israel's standing is in freefall. I am fighting here against a tsunami of accusations, Hamas and the UN's starvation campaign, fake images, and lies against Israel. The Israeli government has collapsed on the diplomatic front and in public relations, just as it collapsed during the October 7 massacre.

"Government ministers are causing us terrible damage with a series of foolish statements quoted here ('We will erase Gaza,' 'Nuke Gaza') in an attempt to gain political profit among their base. The dragging out of the war in Gaza, as if we have all the time in the world, is inflicting heavy damage on us. How is it that almost two years after the October 7 massacre, Hamas is still able to dictate terms to us?! I am here in a series of meetings, including with about 1,000 students from across the US, rallying them to the cause. I will continue to fight for Israel with all my strength, but the conclusion is clear: the only way we will get out of this pit is to replace this destructive government as quickly as possible and embark on a new path."