The wintry weather arriving in Israel Wednesday has signaled to forecasters the beginning of the winter's more significant rainy period.

Rain fell in various areas on Tuesday night, and Wednesday's forecast includes light local rainfall, especially in northern Israel. Temperatures will begin to drop.

On Wednesday night, there will be local rainfall along the coastline and in northern Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday will be rainy, especially in northern Israel and along the coast, and there will be another drop in temperatures.

The rains will increase on Friday, and spread to the northern Negev. There is a slight chance that streams in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert will flood. Temperatures will continue to drop, reaching below seasonal average, and snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

The current cold system is expected to end Sunday, but according to forecasters, the next rainfall will arrive on Tuesday.