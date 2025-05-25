After a relatively mild week, a significant rise in temperatures is expected today (Sunday), peaking tomorrow with a heatwave bringing unusually high temperatures for the season.

Today, temperatures are anticipated to increase, especially in the mountainous regions and inland areas, resulting in hotter-than-usual conditions.

Tomorrow (Monday), the heatwave is expected to reach its peak, with heavy heat across the country. Forecasted temperatures include approximately 37°C (98°F) in the Jerusalem area, 40°C (104°) in the coastal plain, 36°C (96°) in the Tel Aviv area and the south, and over 40°C in the Negev and Eilat regions.

On Tuesday, the heatwave is expected to break, with a significant drop in temperatures returning to seasonal norms. In the afternoon, winds are expected to strengthen in the southern regions, potentially causing haze.

By Wednesday, temperatures are projected to decrease further, becoming slightly below average for this time of year.