The heavy rainfall and strong winds which began Wednesday evening will continue through Thursday, forecasters predict.

Thursday will see light intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Strong winds will blow in most areas of Israel, and in southern Israel, there may be haze and local sandstorms.

Meanwhile, snow fell on Mount Hermon in northern Israel. Temperatures have dropped significantly, and are lower than average for the season.

On Thursday afternoon, rain mixed with snow will fall in the Golan Heights, which will spread during the evening to other northern mountains. Towards Friday morning, there will be fog in the Golan Heights and Negev mountains.

Temperatures will drop to their lowest on Friday, and there may be freezing rain, or rain mixed with snow, on the northern mountains.

Friday will be cloudy, with light local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. During the morning hours, the rain will spread southwards. On the higher peaks in northern Israel, there may still be light snowfall. Temperatures will be below seasonal average.

During the afternoon, rain will fall in the mountains, northern regions, lowlands, and coastal area, and there will no longer be rain mixed with snow. The mountainous areas will see the fog thicken on Friday evening. In northern Israel, there will be rain mixed with snow. Friday night will see rainfall only along the coastline.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain below seasonal average. In the early hours of Saturday, there will be rainfall in the western Negev; the rain will then cease. Saturday afternoon will be cloudy, and the last rains will let up towards evening.

Sunday and Monday will see rises in temperature, of up to three degrees Celsius per day. Later, temperatures are expected to rise again.