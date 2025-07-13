National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed his support for the bill proposed by MK Tzvika Foghel, which is set to be discussed today by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. The bill seeks to allow a new government to make changes to senior civil service positions within the first 100 days of its term, subject to clear conditions and without automatic dismissals.

Ben-Gvir stated that this is a necessary step to restore governance and urged ministers to support the proposal: “Let the elected government govern — without handcuffs.”