IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza Strip following rocket fire

IDF fighter jets and helicopters attacked Hamas targets overnight Saturday, including a military compound with several underground workshops for the production of rockets, a military training facility of the organization, a military camp with a site for storing weapons and a terrorist tunnel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the air strikes were in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory earlier.

"The IDF will not accept a situation in which terrorist organizations act against the Israeli home front. The IDF will continue to respond strongly to terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip and sees the Hamas organization as responsible for everything that is happening in the Gaza Strip," the statement noted.

On Saturday night, sirens were sounded in Sderot and other localities near the border from the Gaza Strip.

One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Magen David Adom said that a 29-year-old man fell and was injured while running to shelter when the siren was activated. Paramedics evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, where he is listed in light condition.

On Saturday, IAF planes attacked several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket that was launched on Friday night in the direction of the Eshkol Regional Council.

The rocket was intercepted by Iron Dome.