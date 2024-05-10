For the first time in several months, sirens were sounded in the city of Be’er Sheva on Friday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m.

Additional sirens were sounded in the city at around 7:16 p.m.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that, following the first sirens, nine launches were identified that crossed from the area of Rafah and fell in open areas.

“Furthermore,” it said, “throughout the past hour, the IDF identified five additional launches from the central Gaza Strip toward the city of Be'er Sheva. A rocket that fell in the area was identified and the incident is under review.”

A 37-year-old woman was lightly injured from shrapnel from a rocket that exploded in Be'er Sheva. In addition, direct hits were detected in a playground and an apartment in the city.

Meanwhile, more than 35 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona in several volleys on Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries, but a vehicle was damaged. Several rockets exploded in open areas and caused fires along Highway 90.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)