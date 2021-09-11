IDF intercepts Gaza missile

An air raid sire sounded Saturday night in the city of Sderot in southern Israel, as well as in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, an IDF statement said.

The IDF also said that one missile was identified as having been launched into Israel from Gaza. The missile was intercepted by air defense soldiers, the statement added.

Details are under investigation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force targeted a Hamas storage site, in retaliation for a rocket launched Friday night from Gaza towards the Eshkol Regional Council, located near the border with Gaza.

In a Friday statement, the IDF said one rocket had been fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.