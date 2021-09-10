Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired from Gaza Strip

Sirens were sounded on Friday evening in the Eshkol Regional Council, located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said one rocket had been fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

On Monday night, IAF aircraft attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the firing of incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

The air strike came after three fires broke out in open areas in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council as a result of incendiary balloons fired from the Strip.

Last week, IDF fighter jets attacked a military compound of the Hamas terrorist organization which is used for training and the production of weapons.

A shaft of a terrorist tunnel near Jabalya was also attacked.

The IDF said that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and the violent riots in the Gaza Strip.

Israel just several days ago approved relief measures for Gaza, including the expansion of the fishing area in the Gaza Strip to up to 15 nautical miles.

In addition, the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing was expanded for the transfer of equipment and goods.

