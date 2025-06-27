Creator Evyatar Rosenberg presents a video inspired by rumors and conspiracy theories as to Israel's intelligence sources in Iran.

At the end of the war against Israel, Iranian General Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, appeared unannounced at the "victory" celebrations held at Revolution Square in Tehran. His survival amidst the many other Iranian commanders killed in Operation Rising Lion has led to rumors that he is an Israeli agent.

The video calls him Our Man In Tehran, a reference to the famed spy Eli Cohen, who earned the title Our Man In Damascus after penetrating to the highest levels of Syria's military.

Qaani, 62, was appointed as the commander of the Quds Force in 2020 after the previous commander of the force, Qasem Soleimani, was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike ordered by Donald Trump at Baghdad airport.

The force is responsible for carrying out terrorist attacks abroad, including those targeting Israeli civilians, and among other things carried out the attack on a tourist bus in Bulgaria in 2012, where five Israelis were killed, and assassination attempts on Israeli diplomats and envoys in Thailand, Georgia, India, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and other countries.