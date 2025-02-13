Gaza rocket fired at Israel during ceasefire

A rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza this evening (Thursday), the IDF announced. The projectile fell short of Israeli territory and landed inside Gaza.

"A few minutes ago, a rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip. The rocket fell inside the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.

"The IDF is committed to fully implementing the conditions of the agreement for the return of the hostages," the military stated.

At the same time, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly killed in what has been described as a rocket explosion in central Gaza.

The rocket attack comes as the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization nears collapse. Earlier this week, Hamas threatened to refuse to release more hostages on Saturday. Hamas' actions prompted the US and Israel to threaten the complete collapse of the ceasefire and the resumption of hostilities if the hostages are not returned.

Hamas has since claimed that it has decided to release three hostages on Saturday in accordance with the original agreement.