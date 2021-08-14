How many Israelis would obey a lockdown?

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was presented in recent days with data from an internal survey conducted by the IDF's Home Front Command.

According to the survey results, just 30% of Israelis would definitely follow orders if a lockdown were imposed over the upcoming holiday season, Ulpan Shishi reported.

The report added that this seems to be the central reason why Bennett is pushing the public to get vaccinated, and the Home Front Command to expand the scope of its epidemiological investigations and coronavirus testing.

Bennett understands that only by widescale action to prevent the spread of coronavirus can Israel avoid an extreme step such as lockdown, the report said.

Earlier this week, a poll conducted by Maagar Mohot and released by Israel Hayom showed that 45% of respondents back a lockdown, while 36% are opposed, with 19% having no opinion. This, despite 72% of respondents who said that they fear they will suffer financially if a lockdown is imposed.

However, 50% of respondents said if a new lockdown is imposed, it will represent a failure by the Bennett government to handle the COVID-19 crisis, with just 36% saying it does not represent a failure by the government. Fourteen percent had no opinion.