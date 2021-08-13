Poll: Israelis sharply divided over holiday lockdown

A plurality of Israelis say the government should impose a fourth lockdown during the upcoming holiday season if the surge in new cases continues – though a majority say such a step would prove the present government has failed in its handling of the crisis, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Maagar Mohot and released by Israel Hayom Friday morning, Israelis are sharply divided over whether a new lockdown should be imposed during the upcoming holiday season if the ongoing rise in new cases continues unabated.

Forty-five percent of respondents back a lockdown, while 36% are opposed, with 19% having no opinion.

A majority (50%), however, say that if a new lockdown is imposed, it will represent a failure by the Bennett government to handle the COVID crisis, with just 36% saying it does not represent a failure by the government. Fourteen percent had no opinion.

The vast majority of respondents (72%) say they fear that if a new lockdown is imposed they will be personally harmed financially, with just 28% saying they are not concerned. Of the 72% who say they fear they will suffer financially, 41% are very concerned, with 31% saying they are moderately concerned.

Two-thirds of respondents, however said they are very concerned by the rise in the number of COVID infections, compared to 21% who are somewhat concerned, and 12% who are not concerned at all.

If a lockdown is imposed, more than three-quarters (76%) say the government should resume unemployment payments for furloughed workers, compared to 24% who say such payment should not be resumed.