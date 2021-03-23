Israelis go to the polls on Tuesday

For the fourth time in the last two years, Israeli citizens will go to the polls on Tuesday and vote in the elections to the 24th Knesset.

6,578,084 eligible voters will be able to exercise their democratic right to vote for one of the 37 parties running in the election.

The 12,127 polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m., at which time the TV exit polls will be published. In small localities, prisons and hospitals the polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

1,200 polling stations will be set up in nursing homes, shelters, senior housing complexes and other housing complexes.

In addition, Israeli citizens will be able to vote this time at “bus ballots” - 50 Egged buses that have been converted to polling stations. The buses will assist with polling stations that become particularly busy, and will assist in cases of congestion at the "vote and go" complexes.

The Central Election Committee has set up 344 designated polling stations for coronavirus carriers who wish to vote. Patients in hospitals will be able to vote at special polling stations in the coronavirus wards of the hospitals. The 65,000 coronavirus carriers in isolation will be able to vote in one of the 424 polling stations that will be deployed in public buildings, health maintenance organizations and special "vote and go" complexes.

At polling stations for those in isolation, there will be no direct contact between the voters and the members of the polling station committee. Voters will receive the ballots behind a curtain and safely inset them in the ballot box.

The results are expected to be released starting early Wednesday morning, and the vote count - including the hundreds of thousands of double envelopes - is expected to be completed by Friday afternoon.

On March 31, the final and official results of the elections will be submitted to the President, and can be appealed to the court until April 14.