Saudi Arabia offers ceasefire to Houthis in Yemen

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday a plan to offer a ceasefire to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the hopes of bringing to an end the years-long conflict which has caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated: “We will work with the international community, with our partners and with the government of Yemen to push toward this initiative being implemented. We will do all we can to put the necessary pressure on the Houthis to accept and to come to the negotiating table and to lay down arms, because we believe that a stop to the fighting and a focus on a political solution is the only way forward."

Under the proposal, the cease-fire would be monitored by the United Nations. In addition, the plan would allow the reopening of Sanaa Airport, Yemen's main international airport, which would allow the importation of food and fuel to relieve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen,

The Saudi offer comes as the Houthis have stepped up their attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, including a series of drone and missile attacks targeting the kingdom’s oil sites