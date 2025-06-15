Tens of thousands of Israelis have found themselves stranded across the globe after numerous international airlines canceled their flights to Israel in the wake of escalating regional tensions.

Israel's airspace was closed following the IDF's strike on Iranian territory late Friday night. Security officials estimate that Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut for at least three to four days.

El Al announced that civilian departures and arrivals are suspended due to the airspace closure. As a result, all flights have been canceled through Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Additional cancellations have been announced through Monday, June 23, from destinations including Berlin, Barcelona, Munich, and Venice.

Foreign carriers have also implemented sweeping cancellations. US-based Delta Airlines said it is suspending flights to Israel until August 31. The Lufthansa Group has canceled flights until June 22, and British Airways announced a full suspension of service to Israel until the end of July.

A report on the business news site Calcalist revealed that 184 partners from the law firm Meitar are currently stranded in Africa. Most of them traveled there with their spouses, and the firm is now expected to operate primarily via remote work.

First-hand accounts paint a picture of growing frustration and uncertainty. Ivana, an Israeli visiting friends in Germany, told Channel 12 News, “I was getting ready to head to the airport when suddenly—boom, missile at Ben Gurion. Within 30 minutes, I received an email saying my flight was canceled.” Another Israeli, Elad, received notice of his flight's cancellation just 40 minutes before takeoff. “This trip turned into a nightmare,” he said.

Social media is flooded with urgent pleas for help. One couple with a two-month-old baby is stuck in Larnaca, Cyprus, and is seeking affordable lodging after running low on funds. Another couple with two young daughters is stranded in Austria and urgently needs to return home, as they are self-employed and unable to earn a living outside of Israel.

The Airports Authority issued a statement confirming that all flights to and from Ben Gurion are canceled until further notice, and travelers are instructed not to come to the airport.

The Ministry of Transportation is working on solutions to repatriate Israelis stuck abroad, including exploring maritime evacuation options. Some have suggested flying to Cyprus, from where rescue sailings are expected. El Al clarified that registration for rescue flights must be completed via a dedicated link on its website, and this is the only way to secure a seat on these flights.

Authorities estimate that the evacuation efforts could take several weeks until all stranded Israelis are able to return home.