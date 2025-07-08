The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced Monday evening that it has lifted all flight restrictions to Israel.

The restrictions were first imposed in April amid heightened security concerns, including the temporary closure of Israeli airspace following missile attacks from Iran and a Houthi missile strike in the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport.

As a result, many European airlines had suspended their operations in Israel, citing the official EASA advisory against flying to the region.

Now that the advisory has been rescinded, a gradual return of direct flights to Ben Gurion Airport is expected from multiple European carriers.

The Lufthansa Group is scheduled to resume service to Israel on August 1. British Airways, Italy’s ITA Airways, and the budget airline Wizz Air are also expected to restart operations after months of suspension.