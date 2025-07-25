For the first time, Hamas has issued a core demand to release Nukhba terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre, as part of ongoing negotiations for a hostage release deal and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Kan News on Thursday evening.

While no individual names were provided, Hamas included specific categories of prisoners in its demand - among them Nukhba operatives, inmates serving life sentences, and others. This marks a clear escalation compared to previous negotiation rounds.

In addition, Hamas presented a "withdrawal map" for IDF troops: in northern Gaza, a one-kilometer withdrawal from the border fence; in the east, one kilometer in unpopulated areas and 800 meters in populated zones; and in the south, 1.2 kilometers in unpopulated areas and 700 meters in populated zones.

Earlier on Thursday, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced that the American delegation was leaving Qatar for consultations following Hamas’s response. The Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed that the Israeli delegation would return from Doha to Israel.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff wrote in a post on social media site X.

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza,” he added.