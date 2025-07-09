United Airlines on Tuesday announced an expedited return to its Tel Aviv-Newark/New York route, with flights set to recommence on July 21, ten days earlier than initially projected, AFP reported.

This decision marks a significant development following the recent cessation of hostilities in the region.

United was among numerous international carriers that halted operations to Israel on June 13 due to airspace restrictions stemming from heightened tensions and conflict between Israel and Iran. The airline had previously indicated a suspension of its Tel Aviv service through at least July 31.

The accelerated restoration of flights reflects a positive shift in the regional aviation landscape, attributed to a truce established between the involved parties late last month.

"This resumption is in line with United's longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv," the airline stated, according to AFP. "United service to Tel Aviv always follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations in the region and close consultation with the unions representing our flight attendants and pilots."

Meanwhile, American Airlines, which has not operated flights to Tel Aviv since October 2023, confirmed it has "nothing new to share at this time regarding Tel Aviv service." A spokesperson for American added, "Customers who are planning travel to Israel can purchase tickets on aa.com on flights operated by our partner airlines that serve Tel Aviv."

Another report on Tuesday indicated that Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is due to resume its operations to Israeli airports sooner than expected.

The company announced that on August 8, it will restart flights from Ben Gurion Airport, initially to Larnaca and Budapest. Ticket sales for these flights will open on Wednesday, and the airline is expected to expand its destinations further.

On Monday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted all restrictions on flights to Israel. The agency had imposed these restrictions in April due to security concerns, following missile fire from Iran and the landing of a Houthi missile at Ben Gurion Airport.

Lufthansa Group is expected to resume its flights to Israel on August 1. British Airways and Italian ITA Airways are also expected to resume their operations after a prolonged pause.