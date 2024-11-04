American Airlines announced on Sunday an extension of its suspension of all flights to Israel, pushing the timeline from March 2025 to September 2025, Globes reported.

This change means travelers will not be able to book flights to Israel with the airline between March and September of next year, as the route has been temporarily removed from its booking system.

The airline initially halted flights to Israel in October 2023 in the wake of the outbreak of conflict in the region. Service was tentatively set to resume in May 2024, but following an escalation with an Iranian attack on Israel in April 2024, American Airlines opted to postpone flights until March 2025.

There is now growing concern that American Airlines' decision could lead other major carriers to consider extending their suspensions well into 2025 as well.

UK airline British Airways, one of the dozens of airlines to have suspended flights to Israel, had initially suspended flights between London's Heathrow Airport and Ben Gurion Airport for three days in late September , citing the security escalation in the region.