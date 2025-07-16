Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced Wednesday that Israir has received official authorization to operate direct flights to New York, making it the third Israeli airline to offer flight service to the United States.

Regev praised the development, stating: “This is an important step to strengthen competition, lower prices, improve service, and expand the public's options.”

Amid the strengthening of the Israel-US flight route—particularly after United Airlines resumed its service to Israel, Regev noted that five airlines now operate between the two countries: three Israeli and two American.

Earlier this month, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted all restrictions on flights to Israel. The agency had imposed these restrictions in April due to security concerns, following missile fire from Iran and the landing of a Houthi missile at Ben Gurion Airport.

Lufthansa Group is expected to resume its flights to Israel on August 1. British Airways and Italian ITA Airways are also expected to resume their operations after a prolonged pause.