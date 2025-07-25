MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) has submitted a bill proposing to lower the voting age for Knesset elections from 18 to 17. The move would align the voting age with that of local authority elections in Israel and reflect a broader international trend.

In the explanatory notes accompanying the bill, MK Porush wrote, “17-year-olds in Israel are active citizens engaged in social, political, and economic issues.”

“They show a strong interest in the country’s future, care deeply about public matters, and are willing to take responsibility for shaping their future. Lowering the voting age will enable them to express their views at the ballot box and influence decision-makers directly.”

Porush cited a report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, noting that many developed democracies have already lowered the voting age for local elections to 17 - and even to 16. “Adopting this standard will align Israel with leading countries that promote the expansion of civil rights,” he said.

He further pointed out that in countries where the voting age has been lowered - such as Austria - voter turnout among younger citizens has exceeded that of the 18-21 age group. This is partly attributed to the fact that 17-year-olds are more likely to live at home, remain in the education system, and benefit from institutional and social support that encourages political participation. In contrast, 18-year-olds often undergo significant life transitions that may temporarily reduce their civic engagement.

“Lowering the voting age will add approximately 120,000 eligible voters,” the proposal concludes. “This step is expected to increase overall turnout, enhance youth engagement in public discourse, and prompt the political system to address the concerns of the younger generation more seriously. It will strengthen Israeli democracy and make it more representative of all its citizens.”