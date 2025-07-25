US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France would officially recognize “the State of Palestine”, warning the move would embolden Hamas.

“The French government’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state is curious and disturbing on multiple levels. I am certain this will embolden Hamas and make a ceasefire more difficult,” Graham wrote in a post on X.

“In addition, here are some questions that come to mind. Who’s in charge? What are the borders and boundaries? What is the governance structure? Does Hamas stay involved politically or militarily? Is the West Bank and Gaza part of a single state? Are they allowed to have an army? Does the education system change?”

“Other than these few missing details, it seems like a foolproof plan!” Graham quipped.

In announcing the decision earlier, Macron said, "Peace is possible", outlining the steps he believes are essential to achieving it: "There must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the population of Gaza. Hamas must also be demilitarized, Gaza must be secured and rebuilt. Finally, the State of Palestine must be built, its viability ensured, and through its acceptance of demilitarization and full recognition of Israel, it must contribute to the security of all in the Middle East."

Macron concluded by asserting, "There is no alternative."

"The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is our responsibility, as French people, together with Israelis, Palestinians, our European and international partners, to show that this is possible."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier responded to Macron's announcement and said, "We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre.”

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," added Netanyahu.