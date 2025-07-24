A Soviet-era Antonov An‑24 aircraft carrying 49 people on Thursday morning crashed in Russia’s Amur region, killing everyone aboard.

The aircraft, flying from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, lost communication with air traffic control while making a second attempt to land, AP reported.

Local media reported that the crash is believed to have been caused by human error on the part of the pilot, compounded by difficult weather and visibility conditions. AP reported that the crash occurred during the plane's second landing attempt, and that mechanical failure has not been ruled out.

According to The Guardian, the flight had 43 passengers, five of them children, alongside six crew members. It was built in 1976, nearly 50 years ago.

The plane reportedly crashed into a forest which is difficult to access, and so recovery efforts are still in the early stages.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov confirmed that emergency teams were deployed immediately; Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the crash shortly after it occurred.

Russia's Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into the crash.