Palestinian Arab sources quoted in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Monday said the Hamas terror organization is now coming to terms with an Israeli plan - coordinated with the European Union - that would allow 500 humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip without involving UNRWA.

Despite this reported agreement, the sources stressed that Hamas’s position in negotiations has not changed. The group continues to demand that aid be delivered through international institutions, particularly UNRWA, the Palestinian Red Crescent, and Egypt.

The sources also claimed that Israel insists on channeling aid through an American company, and on supplying fuel, diesel, and gas for Gaza’s health institutions via the Al-Khazandar company. The company’s owners, they alleged, have recruited an armed group to protect the American company’s operations on the ground.

The report added that Hamas is refusing to discuss the hostage issue or the release of terrorist prisoners until three key issues are resolved: the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, the full withdrawal of IDF forces, and binding international commitments to Gaza’s reconstruction.

Despite its firm stance on aid, the Palestinian Arab sources noted a slight shift in Hamas’s approach to the hostage issue. They said the organization has expressed a willingness to release eight hostages in the first phase of a potential deal. However, they emphasized that Hamas remains resolute in its demands regarding the aid framework and conditions for a ceasefire.