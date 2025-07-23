Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused the Hamas terrorist organization of hijacking humanitarian aid to Gaza and continuing to refuse to release the hostages following his visit to the Gaza Strip earlier today.

"Today I visited the Gaza Strip. I spoke to commanders and soldiers of the IDF on the frontline fighting to bring our hostages home, and to remove Hamas’s vast terror network and tunnels aimed at killing our citizens," Herzog stated in a post to X.

"I received a full and detailed update on the extensive efforts to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza - despite the danger, despite the pain of knowing our hostages are still held in brutal captivity," he said.

Herzog stated: "I asked many questions and verified facts. What is absolutely clear is that the true obstacle to humanitarian relief is Hamas. Huge quantities of aid are flowing in - in conjunction with UN and EU efforts agreed by Israel. Hamas loots the aid and prevents its proper distribution. All this whilst the GHF distribution is also being procured."

"Let’s be clear: It is the terrorists of Hamas - hijacking aid, and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire - who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering," he said.

He continued: "Israel is adamantly committed to the rules of international humanitarian law. Even in the midst of war, we are doing everything possible to help civilians in need - in keeping with international law, and our Israeli and Jewish values."

"I urge leaders from around the world to look at the facts, to see the reality. The international community must stop playing along with Hamas propaganda, lies, and modern-day blood libels, state firmly the demand for the immediate release of our hostages, and hold Hamas accountable for its crimes against both Israelis and Palestinians," Herzog concluded.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated in response to Herzog's post: "Very grateful for [Israeli President] Isaac_Herzog for giving eyewitness report from inside Gaza. Not the balloon juice from Hamas & their enablers & defenders!"