תיעוד: עזתים מתנפלים על הסיוע, צה"ל נמנה מלהתערב דובר צה"ל

Extraordinary footage from Gaza: IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Sunday evening released video showing Gazans surrounding an aid truck while IDF soldiers stand aside. Later, the crowd can be seen cheering the soldiers.

“This is how Hamas’s lies collapse,” Adraee wrote. “In the video, IDF soldiers are seen standing just a few meters from where Gazans are receiving humanitarian aid. Not a single shot was fired. There was a clear decision not to open fire. The reaction of the Palestinians stems not from fear - but from hope.”

“Those who live by Hamas’s lies know that our soldiers and our presence are a source of hope. There is no starvation, no deliberate killing, no harm to those seeking aid. What exists is Hamas propaganda spreading falsehoods in a desperate attempt to salvage the organization from total defeat,” Adraee emphasized.