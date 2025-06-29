The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday that Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, aged 20, from Ra'anana, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Rosenfeld was a soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 a.m. in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip when an explosive device was detonated on a crew of IDF Armoured Corps troops moments before they entered a building during a raid.

No other soldiers were harmed. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.

30 soldiers have fallen since the fighting in the Gaza Strip renewed in March 2025, 21 of them were killed by explosive devices.

Since the ground maneuver in Gaza began, 438 soldiers have fallen.