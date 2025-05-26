חיסול מחבלים, השמדת מבנה מולכד ופעילות הכוחות דובר צה"ל

Last week, the combat team of the Givati Brigade, under the command of Division 162, began operations in northern Gaza.

The forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure, including several booby-trapped buildings and underground tunnels used by Gaza terrorist organizations.

During one operation, the forces identified several terrorists who posed a threat. IAF aircraft, in coordination with the Givati Brigade's firepower, eliminated the terrorists in an airstrike.

Footage released by the IDF spokesperson shows the elimination of Hamas terrorists in Gaza, as well as the destruction of a booby-trapped building used for terror purposes in Jabaliya.

