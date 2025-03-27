Hamas announced early Thursday morning that its spokesperson, Abdul Latif Al-Qanou, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has not yet commented on the report.

On Sunday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) conducted a targeted strike in the area of Khan Yunis, eliminating terrorist Ismail Barhoum , head of Hamas' finances and institutions in the terrorist organization's political bureau.

Barhoum was a key figure in Hamas' political bureau and was actively involved in the military decision-making process that directly impacted Hamas' operations.

In his capacity, Barhoum oversaw Hamas' financial management in the Gaza Strip, channeling funds to Hamas' military wing, financing and planning the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel.

Early Sunday morning, Hamas announced that Salah al-Bardawil, a member of the organization's political bureau, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, along with his wife.

The IDF later confirmed the elimination.