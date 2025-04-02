The IDF and ISA on Wednesday afternoon confirmed a strike on Hamas terrorists in the Jabaliya area.

The terrorists were hiding inside a command and control center that was being used for coordinating terrorist activity and served as a central meeting point for the terrorist organization.

Additionally, the compound was used by the Hamas' Jabaliya Battalion to plan terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed, "Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law while taking over civilian infrastructure, and while brutally exploiting the civilian population as a human shield for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization and to remove any threat to Israeli civilians."