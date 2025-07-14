Representatives from the Defense Ministry, IDF, Justice Ministry, and Settlement Ministry have been summoned to an unusual discussion next week in the Subcommittee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for Judea and Samaria, chaired by MK Tzvi Succot.

During the meeting, they will be required to present the practical implications of applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The stated goal of the discussion is to advance the immediate implementation of sovereignty. This is a dramatic step that brings the issue to the committee's table in a practical and purposeful manner.

MK Succot, who initiated the meeting, explained: "It is time to decide the future of the State of Israel. This is an opportunity that must not be missed. The application of sovereignty will, God willing, decide the future of Judea and Samaria and the future of the entire State of Israel."

Earlier this month, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s diplomatic trip to meet with US President Donald Trump, all Likud ministers and the Speaker of the Knesset issued a joint statement calling to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria by the end of the Knesset’s summer session.

“We, ministers and members of Knesset, call for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty and law over Judea and Samaria," the request read. "Now is the time to pass a government decision on applying sovereignty—by the end of the Knesset’s summer session."

"Following the historic achievements of the State of Israel under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in confronting the axis of evil led by Iran and its proxies, it is time to complete the task, remove the existential threat from within, and prevent another massacre in the heart of the land."