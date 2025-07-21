A special Knesset conference aimed at advancing the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will be held on Monday, with MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) playing a central role in its organization.

“We are calling on the Prime Minister and the government—now is the time for sovereignty. We must not miss this historic moment. The time has come, after so many years, to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. While our enemies seek to uproot us, we will speak of sovereignty,” Kallner told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

According to Kallner, Prime Minister Netanyahu supports the initiative, and there is a strong likelihood the United States will stand behind Israel on the matter.

“I know the Prime Minister sees value in this issue. We were close to implementing it in the past, but the move was blocked. Today, the situation has changed, and the opportunity is greater. We are at a crossroads: either we apply sovereignty or once again face mounting pressure to establish a Palestinian state—an idea rooted in a Palestinian lie and a Nazi ideology in every sense.”

Regarding how sovereignty should be applied, Kallner stated: “There may be debate over tactics, but the direction is clear. We’ve waited long enough, and the necessary groundwork must begin now. We have a chance to make a dramatic, historic change for the State of Israel. History will not forgive us if we fail to act.”

When asked whether the sovereignty push is tied to possible upcoming elections, Kallner replied, “I don’t believe we’re headed for elections. We can resolve the crisis and issues within the coalition. The alternative is a left-wing government—and with that, sovereignty will not be applied.”

He also addressed concerns about the current crisis over the Draft Law. “We expect the haredi community to understand the importance of this moment. The current dispute helps no one. Sanctions will not bring about more enlistment - they will only harden positions on all sides.”

Kallner also responded to MK Moshe Gafni’s criticism of religious Zionism. “His remarks were unfortunate, and it would be better if he retracted them. Many in our camp combine Torah study with practical life, military service, and heroism. The faith-based bloc must stand united. The previous US administration invested billions here in efforts to dismantle the government and undermine the nationalist-religious bloc. We must not collapse now and deliver this gift on a silver platter to the progressive forces in Israel and abroad.”

Watch the Hebrew interview:

