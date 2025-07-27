Marking 20 years since the evacuation from Gush Katif, Gush Katif rabbis, the public leadership of the Settlers' Committee, and Katif Center conducted a dialogue journey with people from Sderot and the surrounding communities.

The purpose of the journey, led by Rabbi Gabi Kadosh, Chairman of the Gush Katif Settlers' Committee, is "to create a sincere and genuine meeting between the Gush Katif leadership and people living the reality in the envelope, with a desire to connect and strengthen Israeli society."