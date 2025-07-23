The Knesset plenum is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, though it remains unclear whether the ongoing haredi boycott will derail the historic vote.

At the heart of the dispute are haredi municipal leaders in Judea and Samaria who are exerting heavy pressure on their Knesset representatives.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein and Modi’in Illit Mayor Yaakov Guterman view the legislation as a genuine security necessity for their residents and are attempting to persuade haredi MKs to break from party lines.

As of now, United Torah Judaism continues to boycott Knesset legislation. Faction chair MK Uri Maklev stated at a party meeting this week that they are “not part of the government” and act solely in accordance with their rabbis' guidance.

It is not yet clear how Shas will act during the vote. Party members are concerned on the one hand that voting against the proposal could be seen as a step too far against the coalition and the right-wing camp. However, they are also concerned that supporting the bill could strain ties with their partners in United Torah Judaism.