The 2024 Public Defene Attoney's report, released Tuesday morning, highlights the far-reaching consequences of the October 7th massacre and the ongoing war on Israel’s judicial system and broader society.

According to the report, there has been a sharp rise in criminal cases involving individuals with no prior criminal history. Many of these cases are linked to mental health struggles, economic hardship, and domestic violence, all of which have been exacerbated by the national crisis. The data shows a significant increase in so-called "normative" citizens, people who had never previously encountered the criminal justice system, now facing legal proceedings for the first time due to trauma and instability.

The report also draws attention to the growing number of youths left without educational or social frameworks following the evacuation of their communities. Alongside this, it reveals a troubling expansion of enforcement powers and security measures being used against civilians, raising serious civil rights concerns.

Another key issue addressed is the reported rise in police violence and the worsening conditions within Israel’s prison system. Despite numerous warnings and previous reports, detention conditions remain poor, and the broader prison crisis shows little sign of improvement.

Legislative developments are also flagged as alarming. The report criticizes recent moves to expand police powers, including the use of investigative and enforcement tools originally intended for extreme security threats, now being applied in routine criminal cases.