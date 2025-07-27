US President Donald Trump accused other countries of failing to match America's contribution to the effort to provide food to Gazans.

"We gave $60 million two weeks ago — and nobody even acknowledged it - for food. You really, at least, want to have somebody say thank you. No other country gave anything. We gave $60 million two weeks ago for food for Gaza," he told reporters Sunday. "It makes you feel a little bad when you do that and you have other countries not giving anything, none of the European countries" gave anything, he added.

"When I do that, a lot of people aren't happy about that because they say, 'Well why are we doing it and nobody else?' But I think we had a humanitarian reason for doing it," Trump stated.

He continued, "The U.S. is going to do more aid for Gaza, but we'd like to have other countries participate ... It's not a US problem, it's an international problem."

He also noted that "A lot of that food is getting stolen by Hamas. They're stealing the food, they're stealing a lot of things. You ship it in and they steal it. Then they sell it."

The President said that while most of the remaining hostages are dead, their parents still want their bodies back. "It's as important as if the child were living."

"I said, 'When you get it down to a certain number, you're not going to be able to make a deal with Hamas, because once they give them up, then they feel that that's gonna be the end of them,'" he said, adding that Hamas has "hardened up" in its negotiating positions in the last week and does not "want to give them back."

"Israel's gonna have to make a decision," he stated, adding, "I know what I'd do" without elaborating because it would be, in his words, "not appropriate."

He also addressed Iran's continued threats following the strikes on its nuclear weapons program last month, calling those threats "nasty."

"They got the hell knocked out of them. Iran was beaten up very badly ... but they still talk about enrichment. I mean, who would do that? You just come out of something that's so bad and they talk about, 'We want to continue enrichment.' Who would say that? How stupid can you be to say that? So we're not going to allow that to happen," he said.