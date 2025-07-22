During his recent visit to the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down for an over-an-hour-long interview with the Nelk Boys' Full Send Podcast, which aired on Tuesday.

Talking about the Iran threat, Netanyahu described it as a "person with two lumps of cancer that threatened our lives," referring to the nuclear and ballistic missile threats on Israel.

According to the Prime Minister, while Israel can not make peace with the Iranian regime, it can make peace with the Iranian people: "80% of them want to throw these theological thugs (the regime) out."

Netanyahu rejected the premise that he is hated worldwide, saying that around the world, including world leaders, people praise what he did in Iran. "The propaganda is there, but the truth beckons, and what Israel did with President Trump is safeguard free societies," he stated, adding: "The question you have to ask is not why they hate me or President Trump, it's why don't they see the reality? Why don't they see what's good for them? The truth is most of them do when you tell them the facts."

During the interview, the Prime Minister listed his two greatest accomplishments as the victory against Iran and the liberation of the Israeli economy from socialism. On the other hand, Netanyahu shared that his greatest regret is the consequences he says his sons and wife suffer as a result of his position.

Turning to US domestic politics, Netanyahu was asked how someone like Zohran Mamdani, who excuses calls to "globalize the intifada," can find so much success in a city like New York, where so many Jews live. "A lot of people have been taken in by this nonsense. You want to defund the police? You want to have people go into stores and rob them and be free. You think that really makes a good society? You want to crush enterprise? You want to tax people to death? That's a one-term effort, but sometimes you have to get mugged by reality to understand how stupid that is." The Prime Minister says while he is not happy with Mamdani, he is not concerned with him because "if we can speak the truth to the young people of America, they'll wise up."

On a lighter note, when asked what he and President Trump have in common, the Prime Minister revealed their shared love for hamburgers. He recounted an incident that occurred during Trump's visit to Israel: "We had dinner cooked by this very good chef. He gave a seven-course dinner. The longest dinner I've ever had. Finally, he brings in this dressed-up hamburger. I looked at President Trump, and he looked at me. Finally, we had what we wanted - we got the hamburger."