At least one police officer and two civilians were shot in Midtown Manhattan, New York, on Monday evening.

According to CNN, the officer later succumbed to his wounds. The other victims are expected to survive. The NYPD bomb squad is on the scene.

The scene is “contained” and the “lone shooter has been neutralized,” NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

Sources said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place at 345 Park Avenue. The building hosts the headquarters of investment firm Blackstone as well as the headquarters of the NFL.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that there is an active shooter investigation in Midtown Manhattan.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," Adams wrote in a post on X. "Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X she had been briefed on the shooting and urged people to avoid the area.

FBI agents responded to the shooting, its deputy director, Dan Bongino, said on X.

"FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents are responding to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan," he wrote.