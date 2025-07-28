MK Dan Illouz (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the urgent need to reform the haredi draft system, stressing that including haredi youth in IDF service is essential for Israel's security and national cohesion.

Speaking about the effort to draft haredi youth into the IDF, Illouz emphasized the critical need for additional soldiers, stating, "If we want total victory, then we need soldiers who know how to bring this total victory." He stressed that Israel cannot continue relying solely on reservists who have already served extensively. While acknowledging setbacks in the push for reform, Illouz noted that the Knesset recess provides a window for discussions between Likud, the haredi parties, and the Religious Zionist Party to find a mutually acceptable solution.

"Even if it means going head-to-head politically with the haredi parties, we must do what's necessary," Illouz stated. "The greatest risk to the right-wing coalition is ignoring the soldiers who serve. If we turn our backs on them, we lose the next election."

Addressing the theological distinction made by some between yeshiva students who are dedicated learners and those who are not, Illouz dismissed the differentiation. "When you learn Torah, you understand more why you should serve," he said. Still, he expressed readiness for a political compromise that would exempt those who study full-time, emphasizing the overarching goal of bolstering IDF manpower.

Turning to the ongoing war against Hamas, Illouz supported President Donald Trump’s position calling for decisive action. "If any president had faced what we faced on October 7, the area from which the attackers came would now look like a parking lot," he asserted. Illouz credited Israel with significant achievements in Gaza but argued that the time had come to pursue complete victory.

"Now is the time for Israel to say, 'We tried everything for a deal. It didn’t work. We need to go full force to victory.' That’s the only way to release our hostages," he said.

Illouz called for a full takeover of Gaza, noting that 25% of the territory remains untouched, including areas labeled as "humanitarian" and suspected of housing hostages. Despite the risks, he argued that inaction poses a greater threat to the hostages' safety.

On what follows such a military operation, Illouz advocated applying President Trump's plan for voluntary emigration, believing that many Gazans would opt to leave. "The people left behind will largely be Hamas combatants, who must be either exiled, jailed, or eliminated. The remaining civilians can pursue a better future elsewhere."

Reacting to international calls, particularly from French President Emmanuel Macron, for the establishment of a Palestinian state, Illouz warned against rewarding terror. "Macron is giving a prize to Hamas for October 7. It's not only dangerous for Israel, it's dangerous for the free world."

Instead, Illouz urged the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. "In 1967, we liberated these territories, but we never applied Israeli law. That needs to change."

He argued that ambiguity surrounding the status of Judea and Samaria invites international pressure. Drawing parallels to Israel's application of sovereignty over the Golan Heights, he noted that despite limited international recognition, pressure to withdraw ceased.

"By allowing doubt to linger, we are inviting more pressure to establish a Palestinian state," Illouz warned. "Judea and Samaria is not only a part of Israel, it's the heart of Israel—Shilo, Bet El, Hebron, Jerusalem. This is our biblical heartland."

Finally, Illouz expressed confidence that President Trump would back Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria if Israel leads the initiative. "I'm convinced that Trump, who has shown fairness and understanding, will be on our side. But it’s our job to put it on the table."