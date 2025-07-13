The Arrow 4 interceptor missile may soon join Israel's missile defenses, according to IAI CEO, Boaz Levy.

Maariv reported that the missile is a direct continuation of the Arrow 3, designed to operate at shorter ranges but with improved accuracy.

Alongside Arrow 4, IAI is working on the Arrow 5 missile that is supposed to eventually replace the Arrow 3 and deal with especially sophisticated ballistic threats.

The new system is expected to enter operational trials within about two years, but will be accelerated if necessary.

At the same time, Israel is preparing to supply Arrow systems to Germany, as part of a commitment to deploy defense batteries for it and neighboring countries.