Marking a significant milestone in defense cooperation, Israel and Slovakia have finalized their largest-ever defense export agreement, valued at approximately 560 million euros.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this landmark deal, orchestrated by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the IMOD (SIBAT), will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and enhance Slovakia's defense capabilities.

The Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir signed the agreement at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. The deal was led by the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy, and Executive VP of Systems, Missiles, and Space Group at IAI, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Guy Barlev.

The BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats. Its operational success in Israel and globally underscores its reliability and effectiveness, making it a valuable addition to Slovakia's defense infrastructure. The system is known for its flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. With three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, the system delivers unparalleled interception performance against a wide range of threats.

DG of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir stated: “The expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield. We're seeing increased interest from more countries in the exceptional performance of the IDF and Israeli combat systems, both defensive and offensive. Defense exports are key to our security and economic strength. They enable us to keep developing the next generations of the world's most advanced combat systems. On behalf of the Defense Minister and defense establishment, I want to thank the Slovak Defense Ministry for choosing an Israeli air defense system and believe other NATO countries will follow their lead.”

Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas added: “The signing of this deal reflects Israel's technological and operational advantage in air defense and Slovakia's trust in the Ministry of Defense and the Israel Aerospace Industries. We are proud of the Ministry of Defense's involvement in government-to-government agreements that will integrate Israeli defense industry systems in European countries at NATO standards.”

IAI's CEO, Boaz Levy: “We are proud that Slovakia’s Ministry of Defence has selected the BARAK MX integrated air defense system. This decision underscores the system's advanced technology, proven performance, and IAI's commitment to delivering the world’s best air defense solutions in accordance with the requirements of Slovakia’s Ministry of Defence. We look forward to a strong and growing partnership with the Slovak government in the years ahead. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in IAI’s relations with the Slovak government, and reflects the trust international partners place in IAI’s holistic defense solutions and cutting-edge technology.”