A delegation of 30 U.S. military officers recently got a glimpse into the future of warfare technologies being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s world-class aerospace and defense company. The delegation, organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), included senior military officers from several services.

IAI develops advanced technologies to support Israel’s challenging and ever-evolving defense needs. As a byproduct of the close strategic relations between the United States and Israel, IAI works closely with its U.S. partners to share its technological capabilities and to develop advanced solutions for the U.S. military. The U.S. delegation was comprised of senior military officials and department of US defense.

At IAI, the group met with IAI North America Executive Vice President Amir Geva and saw the groundbreaking research and development that the Israel-based firm is working on with technologies that will revolutionize the battlefield. They learned about IAI’s work in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), space exploration, missiles, loitering munitions and satellites and even toured IAI’s F-35 wing production center.

We were happy to welcome the military officials and are grateful to JINSA for coordinating the visit. Visits like this are an important way to strengthen the strong defense alliance between Israel and the United States. For more than 40 years, IAI has had a presence in North America and collaborates with U.S. defense and aerospace firms to share our combat-proven technological capabilities with the U.S. military,” said IAI North American Executive Vice President Amir Geva.