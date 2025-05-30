A soldier in the 74th Armored Corps Battalion, 188th Brigade, was severely injured on Thursday during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

On Tuesday, a reserve officer in the 924th Engineering Corps Battalion, 10th Brigade, was severely wounded by sniper fire during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

On Thursday, David Libi , 19, was killed during an operation to destroy terror infrastructure in Gaza.

Libi, a resident of Malachei HaShalom in the Binyamin region, will be laid to rest on Friday at 12:00 p.m.

He worked for a contractor company on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and was killed in an explosion of a powerful roadside bomb while operating a bulldozer at the site.

He is survived by his parents and seven siblings. He was the eldest son of activists Eliav and Sarah Libi.