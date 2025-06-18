The IDF announced on Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Stav Halfon, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Halfon, a soldier in the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion of the 7th Brigade, was critically wounded by sniper fire and was later pronounced dead.

871 soldiers have fallen since the war began.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Naveh Leshem, 20, from Nokdim, a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

A day earlier, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain (Res.) Tal Movshovitz, aged 28, from Reut, a Deputy Company Commander in the 7086th Combat Engineering Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.